Closure of eastbound I-70 for CSP investigation

| June 20, 2019

ARAPAHOE COUNTY — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close eastbound Interstate 70 on Thursday, June 20, from Peoria Road (Exit 322) to Deer Trail (Exit 328) while Colorado State Patrol conducts an investigation into the crash involving fallen State Trooper Moden. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. and is estimated to last until 11:30 p.m.

Alternate route:

Drivers will be rerouted from eastbound I-70 south to Highway 40 to detour around the closure. Drivers can take Highway 40 east to Cedar Street, go north on Cedar Street and can return to I-70 eastbound from there.

