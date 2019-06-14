Citizen task force taking deeper look into Arapahoe County’s public safety and transportation concerns

The Arapahoe County Long Range Planning Committee is assessing how the County can best meet increasing demands on public safety and transportation infrastructure. At its June 17 meeting, the Committee will have in-depth discussions with County staff on current and future needs.

WHAT: Third meeting of the Arapahoe County Long Range Planning Committee – a citizen-based advisory task force guiding the Board of County Commissioners.

WHY: The committee is in the process of reviewing the fiscal situation of the county along with making recommendations on how to meet critical public safety issues, especially those posed by aging facilities at the Arapahoe County jail and court house. The committee is also reviewing transportation needs.

WHO: 25 residents, business leaders and nonprofit representatives from the county.

WHEN: 4 p.m. June 17, 2019

WHERE: CenterPoint Plaza, 14980 E. Alameda Drive, Aurora

More information is available at www.arapahoegov.com/countyconversations

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout