Citizen task force assessing infrastructure needs in Arapahoe County

| June 7, 2019

How can Arapahoe County meet public safety and transportation concerns now and in the future given current funding levels? That’s the question facing the Arapahoe County Long Range Planning Committee. The committee will discuss those needs at its upcoming meeting on June 11.

WHAT: Second meeting of the Arapahoe County Long Range Planning Committee – a community-based advisory task force guiding the Board of County Commissioners on future county needs.

WHY: The committee will review the fiscal situation of the county along with recommendations on how to meet critical public safety issues posed by aging facilities at the Arapahoe County jail and court house. The committee also will review transportation needs.

WHO: 25 residents, business leaders and nonprofit representatives from the county.

WHEN: 4 -5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019

WHERE: CenterPoint Plaza, 14980 E. Alameda Drive, Aurora

More information is available at www.arapahoegov.com/countyconversations

 

