Beginner backyard bee and chicken keeping workshop
Community members are invited to attend Arapahoe County’s Backyard Bees and Chickens Workshop – a free community event for residents to explore how to get started, understand the zoning regulations and learn best practices in keeping hives and poultry. The workshop is provided by the County’s CSU Extension and public works and development departments.
In early 2019, Arapahoe County adopted new regulations for backyard bee and chicken keeping in unincorporated residentially zoned areas as a result of a two-year, community-driven process to balance the needs and concerns of residents.
“Although there are no special license requirements, backyard bee and chicken keeping should not be taken lightly,” said Lisa Mason, horticulture agent for CSU Extension. “Returning to agricultural roots in an urban setting requires research, education and a strong commitment to safe practices that ensure healthy animals and communities.”
WHAT: Backyard Bees and Chickens Workshop
WHEN: 6 – 8 p.m., Thursday June 13, 2019
WHERE: Arapahoe County Lima Plaza
Arapahoe Board Room
6954 S Lima Street, Centennial, CO 80112
FREE
WORKSHOP: Experts to discuss zoning regulations including set backs and allowed quantities of hives and chickens. Learn from CSU staff about how to get started with both bees and chickens, best practices and helpful resources.
For more information, visit www.arapahoegov.com/beeschickens.
Related News
Mother mule deer caught after attack on Colorado woman
CRAIG, Colo. (AP) — Colorado wildlife officials say a mother mule deer will be killedRead More
Stay Bear Aware when camping and hiking in Colorado
DENVER — With warmer weather and melting snowpack, outdoor enthusiasts are enjoying camping and hikingRead More