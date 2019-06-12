Beginner backyard bee and chicken keeping workshop

Community members are invited to attend Arapahoe County’s Backyard Bees and Chickens Workshop – a free community event for residents to explore how to get started, understand the zoning regulations and learn best practices in keeping hives and poultry. The workshop is provided by the County’s CSU Extension and public works and development departments.

In early 2019, Arapahoe County adopted new regulations for backyard bee and chicken keeping in unincorporated residentially zoned areas as a result of a two-year, community-driven process to balance the needs and concerns of residents.

“Although there are no special license requirements, backyard bee and chicken keeping should not be taken lightly,” said Lisa Mason, horticulture agent for CSU Extension. “Returning to agricultural roots in an urban setting requires research, education and a strong commitment to safe practices that ensure healthy animals and communities.”

WHAT: Backyard Bees and Chickens Workshop

WHEN: 6 – 8 p.m., Thursday June 13, 2019

WHERE: Arapahoe County Lima Plaza

Arapahoe Board Room

6954 S Lima Street, Centennial, CO 80112

FREE

WORKSHOP: Experts to discuss zoning regulations including set backs and allowed quantities of hives and chickens. Learn from CSU staff about how to get started with both bees and chickens, best practices and helpful resources.

For more information, visit www.arapahoegov.com/beeschickens.