VIDEO RELEASE: Gardner: Opportunity Zones Will Generate Economic Development Across Colorado

Washington, D.C. – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) spoke on the Senate floor in support of Opportunity Zones and highlighted their potential to reinvigorate struggling communities across Colorado through economic investments. Senator Gardner was an original cosponsor of the Investing in Opportunity Act, legislation which established Opportunity Zones and was signed into law as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017.

The Opportunity Zone program provides a federal tax incentive to invest in low-income urban and rural communities. Colorado has 126 Opportunity Zones, with 60% of those in rural areas. Currently, Colorado has roughly 40 projects taking advantage of Opportunity Zones. Learn more about Opportunity Zones and their locations here.

“I live in a rural town of 3,000 and know better than most what new developments feel like when they arrive. Whether in the form of a new manufacturing plant, pizza shop, or Movie Theater – these investments make a world of difference to small communities,” said Senator Gardner. “It’s the difference between families staying in the town they love versus leaving to find a job. Opportunity Zones can unlock investment, rebuild infrastructure, and rebuild hope for so many struggling families who no longer feel like they have the ability to climb America’s economic ladder.”

Cory Gardner is a member of the U.S. Senate serving Colorado. He sits on the Energy & Natural Resources Committee, the Foreign Relations Committee, the Commerce, Science, & Transportation Committee, and is the Chairman of the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy.

