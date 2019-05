State track meet to commence Thursday; many locals involved

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

The Colorado State Track & Field Championships take place this weekend, May 16-18, at Jefferson County Stadium, Sixth Avenue and Kipling Street in Lakewood.

A variety of athletes from the I-70 Corridor will be in attendance. The area athletes competing and their event(s) schedules are:

DEER TRAIL

• Sophomore Conner Price: 3,200-meter run finals, 5:50 p.m., Thursday, March 16, 5:50 p.m.; 1,600-meter run finals, 12:20 p.m., Saturday, May 18.

BYERS

• Senior Brady Shelley: Triple jump, 2:30 p.m., Thursday, March 16; long jump, 10 a.m., Saturday, May 18.

• Sophomore Shannon Sutliff: 200-meter dash preliminaries, 6:05 p.m., Thursday, May 16.

• Senior Becca Earl: 100-meter hurdle preliminaries, 4 p.m., Thursday, May 16; 300-meter hurdle preliminaries, 11 a.m., Friday, May 17.

• Sophomore Symantha Linnebur: 100-meter hurdle preliminaries, 4 p.m., Thursday, May 16; triple jump, 10 a.m., Friday, May 17; long jump, 1 p.m., Saturday, May 18.

• Girls 4×100 relay preliminaries, 9:35 a.m., Friday, May 17.

• Girls 4×200 relay preliminaries, 3:20 p.m., Thursday, May 16.

• Girls 800 sprint medley preliminaries, 2 p.m., Thursday, May 16.

BENNETT

• Sophomore Dillon Copeland: 110-meter hurdle preliminaries, 4:15 p.m., Thursday, May 16; 300-meter hurdle preliminaries, 11:15 a.m., Friday, May 17.

• Sophomore Caden Church: High jump, 11 a.m., Saturday, May 18.

• Sophomore Megan Becker: 100-meter hurdle preliminaries, 4:05 p.m., Thursday, May 16; 300-meter hurdle preliminaries, 10:50 a.m., Friday, May 17.

Girls 4×200 relay preliminaries, 3:40 p.m., Thursday, May 16.

STRASBURG

• Junior Kody Robson: 400-meter dash preliminaries, 7:28 p.m., Thursday, May 16.

• Sophomore Trystan Graf: Triple jump, 2 p.m., Friday, May 17.

• Boys 4×100 relay preliminaries, 9:08 a.m., Friday, May 17.

• Boys 4×200 relay preliminaries, 3:50 p.m., Thursday, May 16.

• Boys 4×400 relay preliminaries, 3:23 p.m., Friday, May 17.

• Girls 4×400 relay preliminaries, 3:10 p.m., Friday, May 17.

For updates about Saturday’s event finals in most running events, continue to logon to www.i-70scout.com.