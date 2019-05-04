State Fire Agency Statement on Wildfire Community Preparedness Day

Denver, CO– Today, on Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) would like to highlight the importance of wildfire prevention and preparedness. “We want to remind residents of the dangers posed by wildfires and the simple steps that should be followed to prepare for and prevent wildfires,” said DFPC Director Mike Morgan

Despite getting some much-needed snow this winter, we’re not out of the woods yet. Community members can promote wildfire safety by working together on community projects thus reducing the risks of their homes and property becoming fuel for a wildfire.

“Reducing losses from wildfires is a shared responsibility among emergency managers, response agencies and local community members,” said Director Morgan. “Through educational, individual and group activities, residents can learn more about the importance of wildfire preparedness and the power of prevention”.

To learn how you can be a part of the solution, visit our website: https://bit.ly/2vCEg3F