State Fire Agency Statement on Wildfire Community Preparedness Day

| May 4, 2019

Denver, CO– Today, on Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) would like to highlight the importance of wildfire prevention and preparedness. “We want to remind residents of the dangers posed by wildfires and the simple steps that should be followed to prepare for and prevent wildfires,” said DFPC Director Mike Morgan

Despite getting some much-needed snow this winter, we’re not out of the woods yet. Community members can promote wildfire safety by working together on community projects thus reducing the risks of their homes and property becoming fuel for a wildfire.

 “Reducing losses from wildfires is a shared responsibility among emergency managers, response agencies and local community members,” said Director Morgan. “Through educational, individual and group activities, residents can learn more about the importance of wildfire preparedness and the power of prevention”.

To learn how you can be a part of the solution, visit our website: https://bit.ly/2vCEg3F

Colorado News, Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

State Fire Agency Statement on Wildfire Community Preparedness Day

Denver, CO– Today, on Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and ControlRead More

Correction Notice Press Release: Morgan Community College Commencement

Fort Morgan, CO. 5/2/19 Morgan Community College (MCC) will host its commencement ceremony on SaturdayRead More

  • Governor Polis and Secretary of State Griswold announce March 3rd, 2020 as Colorado’s new presidential primary date

  • CPW invites anglers to discuss key fishing related issues at a public meeting

  • Eastern Colorado Truck Parking Workshop – April 30th — CDOT Headquarters in Denver

  • Secretary Griswold Releases Quarterly Economic Indicators Report

  • Colorado PUC and potential rules to protect rural ratepayers

  • Anythink unveils latest collaborative art piece

  • school threat

  • Investigators looking for man who tried to sexually assault woman in Centennial for Arapahoe County CO

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: