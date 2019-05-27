Remember the Fallen – Memorial Day Services along the I-70 Corridor
Memorial Day services
• 10 a.m., Monday, May 27, Mount View Cemetery, Highway 79 and East 38th Avenue, Bennett.
• 11 a.m., Monday, May 27, Deer Trail Cemetery.
• 11:45 a.m., Monday, May 27, Byers Cemetery.
