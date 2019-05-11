Media Advisory: Arapahoe County Long Range Planning Committee Meeting
Media Advisory
WHAT: First meeting of the Arapahoe County Long Range Planning Committee – an advisory task force guiding the Board of County Commissioners on future county needs.
WHY: The committee will review the fiscal situation of the county along with recommendations on how to meet critical public safety needs posed by aging facilities at the Arapahoe County jail and courthouse. The committee also will review transportation needs.
WHO: 25 residents, business leaders and nonprofit representatives from the county.
WHEN: May 14, 2019, 4:30 – 6 p.m.
WHERE: CenterPoint Plaza, 14980 E. Alameda Drive, Aurora
