CPW issues citation for illegal possession of wildlife to university professor, remains in support of study on West Nile Virus

| May 3, 2019

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have closed an investigation looking into reports of illegal possession of wildlife by a university professor.

Dr. Gregory Ebel, professor in Colorado State University’s Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology, was issued a citation for illegal possession of five crows and fined $208. He was also issued a warning on the other 32 crows held in possession that were being used for a study on West Nile Virus.

Dr. Ebel’s scientific collection license he received from the state in 2019 was suspended on April 22, concluding the investigation.

“Upon investigation, this case appears to be one of an administrative oversight, not an intentional violation,” said Area Wildlife Manager Ty Petersburg. “We are supportive of the academic research Colorado State is conducting with this human health and safety project.

“Given the violations that did take place, a citation was issued for the wrongdoing. Rules and regulations must be followed, but we will continue to work with CSU faculty to obtain the proper permit to allow this important research to continue.”

Dr. Ebel, in 2018, did not apply for a scientific collection permit with the state to possess animals. That came in a year when he had collected crows to be used in his study, and where the violation occurred.

“We value our partnership with CSU and have enjoyed working with its research section and many academic departments over the years,” said Northeast Region Manager Mark Leslie. “We will continue to work with them on this project and others in years to come.”

Scientific collection licenses are issued out to an individual, not to a group or research section. Thus, another CSU faculty member could apply for a permit to allow this research project to continue.
 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Agriculture & Science, Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

CPW issues citation for illegal possession of wildlife to university professor, remains in support of study on West Nile Virus

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have closed an investigation looking intoRead More

CPW invites anglers to discuss key fishing related issues at a public meeting

DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking to involve the public in an interactiveRead More

  • First woman Prime Minister of Australia to speak at Colorado State University April 8

  • First ‘Experience Tourism Naturally’ event at CSU March 27

  • Kate Greenberg, Colorado’s new ag commissioner, on climate change and mental health in rural America

  • USDA Under Secretary Bill Northey to speak at CSU Water in the West Symposium

  • Cranes make annual return to the San Luis Valley; festival scheduled

  • ‘Safety: Know Your Limits’ is Theme of Agricultural Safety Awareness Program Week, March 3-9

  • Aerial Survey: Bark Beetle Outbreaks Expanding in Colorado

  • CBI Celebrates National Forensic Science Week September 16-22

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: