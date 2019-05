Correction Notice Press Release: Morgan Community College Commencement

Fort Morgan, CO. 5/2/19 Morgan Community College (MCC) will host its commencement ceremony on Saturday May 4, 2019 in the Fort Morgan City Park Dahms-Talton Band Shell, located at 414 Main Street, Fort Morgan. The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to Fort Morgan High School auditorium. Notice of change will be posted on the MCC website (MorganCC.edu), MCC Facebook and Twitter, and announced on Fort Morgan radio stations KFTM (AM) and B-106 (FM).

MCC President, Dr. Curt Freed, will direct the ceremony. Speaking on behalf of the MCC graduates will be Alexander Cali and Couy Miller. Matthew Hoffman, MCC Staff, will perform the National Anthem. MCC Faculty of the Year, Jennifer Thistle will deliver the charge to the graduates. The MCC Jazz Ensemble will perform prelude music, the processional for the graduates, and a recessional to conclude the ceremony.

Graduates will receive degrees and certificates earned during summer, fall and spring semesters since MCC only holds one graduation ceremony each year. They represent over 50 hometowns in Colorado. The 2019 candidates are as follows:

Graduate * Phi Theta Kappa Award Major Honor City State *Cali, Alexander W. Associate of Science Akron CO *Couch, Alicia C. Associate of Applied Science in Collision Technology summa cum laude Akron CO Jefferson, Briana M. Certificate in Practical Nursing Akron CO Mortensen, Carter R. Certificate in Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Akron CO Pickett, Christopher D. Certificate in Automotive Service Technology Akron CO Rule, Carson D. Certificate in Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Akron CO *Claflin, Leah N. Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology magna cum laude Akron CO Scheler, Lisa Certificate in Ag Business Management-Records and Business Planning Arapahoe CO Bendik, Daniel T. Certificate in Ag Business Management-Financial Analysis Aurora CO Boadi, Comfort Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Aurora CO Dessie, Abiy G. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Aurora CO Lund, Kristin R. Certificate in Ag Business Management-Financial Analysis Aurora CO Delfin, Joanna M. Associate of Arts cum laude Bennett CO Gentry, Noah R. Associate of Science Bennett CO Green, Connor Associate of Science Bennett CO *Porter, Alexis S. Associate of Science magna cum laude Bennett CO *Templeton, Rachael Associate of Arts Bennett CO Torres, Emilia E. Associate of Arts Bennett CO Hart, Hannah J. Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology Brighton CO Saenz, David O. Associate of Applied Science in Helicopter and Aviation Science magna cum laude Broomfield CO Aiken, Kailynn Certificate in Phlebotomy Technologies Brush CO Anderson, Jolene M. Certificate in Nurse Aide Brush CO Bacon, Nicole E. Certificate in Practical Nursing Brush CO Baker, Megan Associate of General Studies Brush CO Baquera, Lynn M. Associate of Applied Science in Medical Office Assistant Brush CO Blackwelder, Madison M. Certificate in Practical Nursing Brush CO Blake, Wyatt Certificate in Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Brush CO *Brownell, Desirae N. Associate of Arts Brush CO Calvillo, Ariana N. Certificate in Practical Nursing Brush CO *Chacon, Joshua A. Associate of Applied Science in Multimedia cum laude Brush CO Chamberlin, Leslie A. Associate of Arts Brush CO Earls, Jessie E. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Brush CO Fierro-Hernandez, Carina Associate of Science Brush CO Garcia Lopez, Yasmin Certificate in Health Science Technology and Certificate in Nurse Aide Brush CO Garcilazo, Aaron R. Certificate in Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Brush CO Garcilazo, Yadira Certificate in Media Design Brush CO Godinez, Celeste Associate of Arts Brush CO Gonzalez, Amanda Associate of Applied Science in Medical Office Assistant Brush CO Jones, Rebecca S. Certificate in Entrepreneurship Brush CO Krehmeyer, Kayla D. Certificate in Practical Nursing Brush CO Lievanos Perez, Jasmine G. Certificate in Health Science Technology and Nurse Aide Brush CO Malone, Luke W. Associate of Applied Science in Multimedia Brush CO Mares, MaKyle W. Associate of Applied Science in Multimedia magna cum laude Brush CO Mortensen, Braden R. Certificate in Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Brush CO Nunez-Gonzalez Jr., Oswaldo Certificate in Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Brush CO Phillips, Colton B. Certificate in Automotive Collision Repair Brush CO *Propp, Jude Associate of Applied Science In Automotive Service Technology cum laude Brush CO Quick, Dacoda W. Certificate in Automotive Service Technology Brush CO Rodriguez, Priscilla R. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant Brush CO Ruhl, Madison R. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Brush CO Sanchez I, Mario C. Certificate in Foundations of Graphic Design Brush CO Scott, Jordan Certificate in Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Brush CO Smith, James F. Certificate in Automotive Collision Repair Brush CO Soto-Valverde, Alejandra Certificate in Phlebotomy Technologies Brush CO Spicer, Elaine C. Certificate in Real Estate Brush CO Stark, Tyler D. Certificate in Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Brush CO Valverde, Adriana G. Associate of Applied Science in Multimedia Brush CO Wacker, Debra A. Certificate in Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Brush CO Way, Shelby J. Associate of Arts – Business designation Brush CO Estrada, Racheal M. Certificate in Nurse Aide Burlington CO Robles, Victoria A. Associate of General Studies Burlington CO Sandoval, Rosa Associate of Arts, Associate of General Studies, and Associate of Science magna cum laude Burlington CO Green, Daniel J. Associate of Science Byers CO Ness, Dale W. Certificate in Ag Business Management-Market Plan Development Byers CO Vetere, Alyssa D. Certificate in Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Byers CO Weakley, Christina L. Associate of Arts – Business designation Byers CO Donnelly, Thomas Certificate in Ag Business Management-Financial Analysis Cheyenne Wells CO Lyman, Dustin J. Certificate in Ag Business Management-Web Productivity and Utilization Cope CO Kendall, Jake Associate of Applied Science in Helicopter and Aviation Science Dacono CO Dol, Iqra F. Certificate in Practical Nursing Denver CO Irakiza, Gervais P. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Denver CO Benz, Steven Associate of Applied Science in Helicopter and Aviation Science Englewood CO Clay, Amber E. Certificate in Ag Business Management-Market Plan Development Erie CO Hewett, Kayleigh S. Certificate in Practical Nursing Evans CO Longworth, Skyler D. Certificate in Nurse Aide Evans CO Cross, John R. Certificate in Ag Business Management-Records and Business Planning Flagler CO *Reeves, Caitlin H. Associate of Arts and Associate of General Studies magna cum laude Flagler CO Fuchuck, Amanda N. Certificate in Practical Nursing Fort Collins CO Murphy, Mekenzi L. Certificate in Practical Nursing Fort Collins CO Noriyuki, Calidee Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Fort Collins CO Warne, Regina A. Certificate in Practical Nursing Fort Collins CO Ahmed, Fadouma Certificate in Nurse Aide Fort Morgan CO Altamirano, Marcos Certificate in Automotive Service Technology Fort Morgan CO Anderson, Becky J. Certificate in Nurse Aide Fort Morgan CO Ash, Layne M. Certificate in Practical Nursing Fort Morgan CO Babonoyaba Rodriguez, Navil Associate of Applied Science in Medical Office Assistant Fort Morgan CO Baessler, Joseph M. Certificate in Automotive Service Technology Fort Morgan CO Bauman, Riley R. Certificate in Phlebotomy Technologies Fort Morgan CO Bauman, Riley R. Certificate in Nurse Aide Fort Morgan CO Bell, Kendra Certificate in Health Science Technology and Certificate in Nurse Aide Fort Morgan CO Bohlin, Racquel Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Fort Morgan CO Boppre, Tayler M. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Fort Morgan CO Brasby, Nathan Associate of General Studies Fort Morgan CO Campa, Dulce A. Certificate in Real Estate and Associate of Arts – Business designation cum laude Fort Morgan CO Campa, Maria Esperanza Certificate in Real Estate Fort Morgan CO *Carwin, James C. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing magna cum laude Fort Morgan CO Crownover, David M. Certificate in Entrepreneurship Fort Morgan CO Dahl, McKenzie L. Certificate in Nurse Aide Fort Morgan CO Downie, Roy E. Certificate in Real Estate Fort Morgan CO *Estrada Jr., Francisco J. Associate of Arts – Psychology designation summa cum laude Fort Morgan CO Franco, Esmeralda Associate of Science Fort Morgan CO Gebermdhine, Zelalem Certificate in Nurse Aide Fort Morgan CO Gerken, Andrew E. Certificate in Ag Business Management-Financial Analysis Fort Morgan CO Gonzalez, Edith Associate of Arts – Psychology designation Fort Morgan CO Green, Mariam R. Certificate in Practical Nursing Fort Morgan CO Guma, Eiman A. Certificate in Nurse Aide Fort Morgan CO Hayes, Shane G. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Fort Morgan CO Hernandez, Anahi Certificate in Nurse Aide Fort Morgan CO Hernandez, Jessica Certificate in Medical Office Clinical Assistant Fort Morgan CO Hogan, Alexandra N. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Fort Morgan CO Hollingworth, Karissa M. Certificate in Practical Nursing Fort Morgan CO Johns, Jennifer Associate of Arts – Early Childhood Teacher Education designation Fort Morgan CO Kallweit, Kristen D. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Fort Morgan CO Katulanya, Irene Associate of Applied Science in Medical Office Assistant Fort Morgan CO Katulanya, Irene Certificate in Medical Office Clinical Assistant Fort Morgan CO *Keating, Kaybree L. Associate of Arts – Business designation magna cum laude Fort Morgan CO Knox, Amanda B. Associate of Applied Science in Business – Accounting Emphasis Fort Morgan CO Kolman, Dakota D. Certificate in Practical Nursing Fort Morgan CO *Koricho, Abdissa A. Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology cum laude Fort Morgan CO Landeros, Carolina Associate of Applied Science in Business – Accounting Emphasis cum laude Fort Morgan CO Lopez Barajas Jr., Javier J. Associate of Applied Science In Automotive Service Technology Fort Morgan CO Lopez-Martinez, Abel Certificate in Automotive Service Technology Fort Morgan CO Malone, Jazmin C. Certificate in Practical Nursing Fort Morgan CO Marler, Joseph M. Certificate in Entrepreneurship Fort Morgan CO Martinez, Alfonso Certificate in Automotive Collision Repair Fort Morgan CO Martinez, Brandee Y. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing cum laude Fort Morgan CO Mason-Carr, Chloe Associate of Applied Science in Multimedia magna cum laude Fort Morgan CO Matul, Ismael Associate of Arts Fort Morgan CO McMullen, Anthony J. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing cum laude Fort Morgan CO Meininger, Megan K. Certificate in Entrepreneurship Fort Morgan CO Mendez, Ezekiel Certificate in Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Fort Morgan CO Meraz, Jocelyn Certificate in Nurse Aide Fort Morgan CO Mercer, Peter M. Certificate in Ag Business Management-Records and Business Planning Fort Morgan CO Meza, Esmeralda Associate of Arts – Psychology designation Fort Morgan CO Miller, Deidre A. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Fort Morgan CO Moehr, Bryce Associate of Applied Science in Multimedia cum laude Fort Morgan CO Morgan, Travis M. Certificate in Practical Nursing Fort Morgan CO Mosqueda, Socorro Associate of Arts – Early Childhood Teacher Education designation Fort Morgan CO Navarro, Maria Certificate in Health Science Technology and Nurse Aide Fort Morgan CO Oliva Montes, Daniela Associate of Science Fort Morgan CO Ortiz, Fernando Certificate in Automotive Collision Repair Fort Morgan CO Palma, Andy Certificate in Automotive Collision Repair Fort Morgan CO Palomar, Lizeth Certificate in Foundations of Graphic Design Fort Morgan CO *Paul, Svitlana O. Associate of Applied Science in Business – Accounting Emphasis magna cum laude Fort Morgan CO Paxton, Leslie J. Associate of General Studies Fort Morgan CO Paxton, Leslie J. Certificate in Medical Office Clinical Assistant Fort Morgan CO Perea Gomez, Jenifer Associate of Arts – Early Childhood Teacher Education designation cum laude Fort Morgan CO Pyeatt, Nickcarra L. Certificate in Early Childhood Education Director Fort Morgan CO Ramos, Angelina Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Fort Morgan CO Ramos, Estefani Associate of Arts – Psychology designation Fort Morgan CO Ramos, Pedro Associate of Applied Science in Medical Office Assistant Fort Morgan CO Retana, Erik A. Certificate in Automotive Service Technology Fort Morgan CO Rios, Sage L. Associate of Science Fort Morgan CO Robles Jr., Roberto Certificate in Health Science Technology and Nurse Aide Fort Morgan CO Rodriguez, Jessenia Certificate in Practical Nursing Fort Morgan CO Rose, Riann Certificate in Nurse Aide Fort Morgan CO Ruder, Lauren A. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing cum laude Fort Morgan CO *Sanchez, Vanesa Associate of Arts magna cum laude Fort Morgan CO Schoemaker, Kathryn E. Certificate in Nurse Aide Fort Morgan CO Schrum, Kelsi L. Associate of Applied Science In Automotive Service Technology cum laude Fort Morgan CO Segelke, Sidney C. Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Refinish Technician magna cum laude Fort Morgan CO Stewart, Danielle Certificate in Real Estate Fort Morgan CO Stewart, Tina M. Certificate in Real Estate Fort Morgan CO Tranter, Michael J. Associate of General Studies Fort Morgan CO Tranter, Michael J. Associate of Arts Fort Morgan CO Turner, Rebecca J. Associate of Arts – Criminal Justice designation Fort Morgan CO Uribe, Leonardo Associate of General Studies Fort Morgan CO Vargas, Jessica Associate of Arts Fort Morgan CO Vieyra, Jose M. Associate of Applied Science In Automotive Service Technology Fort Morgan CO Williams, Aja M. Certificate in Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Fort Morgan CO Williams, Zackery R. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Fort Morgan CO *Willis, Keryn K. Associate of Applied Science in Multimedia magna cum laude Fort Morgan CO Wood, Taylor S. Certificate in Foundations of Graphic Design Fort Morgan CO Wright, Tucker W. Certificate in Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Fort Morgan CO Zion, Luke A. Certificate in Automotive Service Technology Fort Morgan CO Gabbard, Rachael L. Certificate in Practical Nursing Frederick CO Brent, Benjamin E. Certificate in Ag Business Management-Advanced Business Management Genoa CO Brent, Kendra R. Certificate in Ag Business Management-Advanced Business Management Genoa CO Kelsey, Angelica Associate of General Studies Gill CO Gottschalk, Gretchen N. Certificate in Practical Nursing Grand Junction CO *Johnson, Lyndsy B. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant cum laude Grand Junction CO Cech, Melissa E. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Greeley CO Daughenbaugh, Mikala S. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant magna cum laude Greeley CO Mashek, Korin Certificate in Practical Nursing Greeley CO Misgna, Regbe G. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Greeley CO Murphy, Ashley D. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Greeley CO Ndikum, Sampson Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Greeley CO Nguyen, Ha Certificate in Practical Nursing Greeley CO Robinson, Darian Certificate in Practical Nursing Greeley CO Salas, Cody L. Certificate in Practical Nursing Greeley CO Schacht, India K. Associate of Science Greeley CO Sprenkle, Brianne C. Certificate in Practical Nursing Greeley CO Foster, Stormy R. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Grover CO Hass, Sheryl R. Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Refinish Technician cum laude Hillrose CO Mellott, Gary Certificate in Entrepreneurship Hillrose CO Barrett, Michelle J. Certificate in Practical Nursing Johnstown CO Dilka, Kayleen K. Certificate in Nurse Aide Johnstown CO Lindt, Jared L. Certificate in Ag Business Management-Financial Analysis Karval CO Diamond, Brianna K. Associate of Arts – Communication designation cum laude Keenesburg CO Howell, John G. Certificate in Ag Business Management-Leadership/Human Resource Management Keenesburg CO Corliss, Jaci K. Certificate in Practical Nursing Kersey CO McConkey, Kimberlie D. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Kersey CO Matias, Veronica A. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Lakewood CO Morrison, Chelsea D. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Lakewood CO Brown, Oliver W. Certificate in Ag Business Management-Web Productivity and Utilization Limon CO Farley, Jason D. Certificate in Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Limon CO Spencer, Kymberli N. Certificate in Practical Nursing Limon CO Westfall, Greg Certificate in Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Limon CO Garcia, Dominic Associate of Applied Science In Automotive Service Technology cum laude Log Lane Village CO Puga, Andres Associate of Science Log Lane Village CO Quinones, Josue A. Associate of Applied Science In Automotive Service Technology Log Lane Village CO Sauseda, Victoria M. Certificate in Entrepreneurship Log Lane Village CO Vazquez, Blanca A. Associate of Arts Log Lane Village CO Gould, Shelby L. Certificate in Ag Business Management-Records and Business Planning Longmont CO Morris, Lisa Certificate in Practical Nursing Loveland CO Stowe, Tabitha J. Certificate in Phlebotomy Technologies Merino CO Verhoeven, Megan A. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Milliken CO Krager, Brett Certificate in Entrepreneurship New Raymer CO Hawkins, Levi W. Certificate in Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Orchard CO O’Rand, John H. Certificate in Practical Nursing Pierce CO Eldred, Brooke S. Associate of General Studies Roggen CO *Savage, Brandy Associate of Applied Science in Nursing cum laude Roggen CO Knebel, Leah I. Certificate in Ag Business Management-Advanced Business Management Sallisaw OK Fainter, Rachel L. Certificate in Nurse Aide Snyder CO Holdren, Wyatt Certificate in Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Snyder CO Mendez, Ricardo F. Associate of Applied Science In Automotive Service Technology Snyder CO Miller, Couy D. Associate of Arts – Business designation Snyder CO Herzog, Kylie N. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant Sterling CO Jones, Stacy R. Associate of Arts cum laude Sterling CO Jones, Stacy R. Associate of Arts – Psychology designation Sterling CO Kurth, Jessica D. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant magna cum laude Sterling CO Overturf, Ashley R. Associate of General Studies Sterling CO Overturf, Ashley R. Certificate in Phlebotomy Technologies Sterling CO Renteria, Cristina B. Certificate in Medical Office Clinical Assistant Sterling CO Renteria, Jessica D. Certificate in Medical Office Clinical Assistant Sterling CO Burke, Jennifer Certificate in Entrepreneurship Strasburg CO Calabrese, Shayla K. Associate of Arts cum laude Strasburg CO Fahey, Christina S. Associate of General Studies cum laude Strasburg CO Hendrix, Hannah M. Associate of Arts magna cum laude Strasburg CO Martin, Isabella Associate of General Studies Strasburg CO Penland, Catherine M. Associate of Arts – Early Childhood Teacher Education designation Strasburg CO *Shuck, Elizabeth S. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Strasburg CO Velasco, Tabitha L. Certificate in Early Childhood Education Director Strasburg CO Hartman, Cristy L. Certificate in Early Childhood Education Director Stratton CO Jones, Sabrina D. Associate of General Studies Stratton CO Jones, Sabrina D. Certificate in Nurse Aide Stratton CO Sisson, Jennifer A. Certificate in Early Childhood Education Director and Associate of General Studies Stratton CO Bell, Joseph Z. Associate of Arts magna cum laude Watkins CO Laing, Elam A. Associate of Arts Watkins CO Alwin, Jami Certificate in Entrepreneurship Weldona CO Goetz, Amanda J. Certificate in Entrepreneurship Weldona CO Schmer, Ashley L. Certificate in Nurse Aide Weldona CO Turner, Mardee S. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Weldona CO Wilt, Kelsey M. Associate of General Studies Weldona CO Wilt, Kelsey M. Certificate in Practical Nursing Weldona CO Cross, Kerry L. Certificate in Ag Business Management-Web Productivity and Utilization Wiggins CO Erker, Kaitlyn R. Certificate in Ag Business Management-Records and Business Planning Wiggins CO Gildow, Shannon L. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Wiggins CO Goddard, Logan D. Certificate in Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Wiggins CO *Gonzalez, Lizbeth A. Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology magna cum laude Wiggins CO Johnson, Faith M. Associate of Arts – Early Childhood Teacher Education designation Wiggins CO Keely, Hunter O. Certificate in Health Science Technology and Certificate in Nurse Aide Wiggins CO Mendez, Marisol Certificate in Phlebotomy Technologies Wiggins CO Musgrave, Nicolas J. Certificate in Computer Support Technician Wiggins CO Queen, Jayde R. Certificate in Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Wiggins CO Randel, Nicholas S. Certificate in Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Wiggins CO *Richardson, Sandra Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology cum laude Wiggins CO Rodcay, Kevin Certificate in Automotive Collision Repair Wiggins CO Ryan, Victoria Associate of Arts Wiggins CO Shepherd, Madison M. Certificate in Nurse Aide Wiggins CO Smits, Kendra J. Associate of General Studies cum laude Wiggins CO Swetky, Tabitha Certificate in Nurse Aide Wiggins CO Thomas, Jaxon C. Certificate in Automotive Service Technology and Associate of Applied Science In Automotive Service Technology Wiggins CO Vazquez, America A. Certificate in Practical Nursing Wiggins CO *Waller, Kaleigh L. Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology Wiggins CO Cantrall, Micki E. Certificate in Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Wray CO Cure, Aurelia G. Certificate in Real Estate Wray CO Prentice, Robin C. Certificate in Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Wray CO Schulz, Jamie Certificate in Practical Nursing Wray CO Hajek, Trenton H. Certificate in Ag Business Management-Records and Business Planning Yoder CO Chapman, Breann S. Associate of General Studies Yuma CO Rodriguez Sanchez, Sabrina D. Certificate in Practical Nursing Yuma CO Ruiz Sosa, Vanessa Certificate in Nurse Aide Yuma CO Sotelo, Karina J. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Yuma CO

For more information about commencement or educational opportunities, contact MCC at 970-542-3100.

