Members of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office report the arrest of Chad Disher, 30, of Hilltop Drive, Adams County.

On May 9th, 2019 at approximately 10:40 a.m., Deputies responded to a report of a female being forced into a vehicle in the area of East 120th Avenue and Brighton Road. Deputies located the vehicle involved, a beige Toyota SUV that was later determined to be a stolen vehicle, and observed a female seated on the shoulder of the roadway. The Deputy exited his patrol vehicle and approached the vehicle and the vehicle attempted to strike the Deputy. The Deputy returned to his patrol unit to pursue the Toyota SUV. The Toyota SUV then subsequently “rammed” the patrol unit and fled. Deputies pursued the vehicle to the area of East 120th Avenue and Jasmine Street. The pursuit was terminated at this time due to snowy conditions and high speeds. However, Thornton Police observed the vehicle strike a utility pole in the area of 120th Avenue and Northhaven Circle. The suspect, Chad Disher, was observed running from the vehicle. The suspect ran through a residential area and church playground but was intercepted by Deputies and taken into custody. Adams County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to the scene and subsequently charged Disher with the following: Chad Disher, 30, Hilltop Drive, Adams County, CO.

1. Aggravated Assault 1st degree (felony)

2. Aggravated Assault 2nd degree (felony)

3. Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft (felony)

4. Criminal Mischief (felony) 5. Vehicular Eluding (felony)

6. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

The female involved in the incident was secured and interviewed by Detectives. The Deputy operating the patrol unit that was struck was evaluated at the scene by EMS and no injuries are reported at this time. The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be forthcoming. The defendant is being treated for injuries sustained in the accident and will be held at the Adams County Detention Facility pending court proceedings.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout