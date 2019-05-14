ArapCo commissioner, sheriff to visit I-70 Corridor May 23

Arapahoe County District 3 Commissioner Jeff Baker and Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown will host a public meeting for I-70 Corridor residents starting at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 23, at Kelver Library, 404 E. Front St., Byers.

Topics to be discussed include public safety, the county’s aging jail and courthouse, and plans for a new sheriff’s substation and county services satellite office in Byers.