ArapCo commissioner, sheriff to visit I-70 Corridor May 23
Arapahoe County District 3 Commissioner Jeff Baker and Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown will host a public meeting for I-70 Corridor residents starting at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 23, at Kelver Library, 404 E. Front St., Byers.
Topics to be discussed include public safety, the county’s aging jail and courthouse, and plans for a new sheriff’s substation and county services satellite office in Byers.
« Media Advisory: Arapahoe County Long Range Planning Committee Meeting (Previous News)
Related News
State track meet to commence Thursday; many locals involved
by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor The Colorado State Track & Field Championships take place thisRead More
ArapCo commissioner, sheriff to visit I-70 Corridor May 23
Arapahoe County District 3 Commissioner Jeff Baker and Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown will hostRead More