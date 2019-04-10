Valley Hope Launches Alcohol Awareness Campaign

During National Alcohol Awareness Month in April, Valley Hope will highlight issues surrounding women and alcohol.

The residential and outpatient addiction treatment association plans to provide expertise on topics including women and moderate versus heavy drinking, personal recovery stories, rising alcoholism rates among women and alcoholism, throughout the month of April.

“With alcohol misuse rates rising, women face particular challenges and health risks related to excessive drinking,” said Dr. Patrick Hall, executive vice president, Valley Hope. “We aim to help inform the public on this issue with a deep dive into topics that provide extended education and resources concerning women and alcohol.”

Visit gethelpfindhope.org throughout April to access information and resources related to women and alcohol. Explore Valley Hope’s Beyond the Valley blog for extensive resources and information for loved ones, families and the recovery community.

For more information on addiction, treatment and recovery, visit valleyhope.org or for help 24/7 call (800) 544-5101.

About Valley Hope:

Valley Hope provides residential and outpatient addiction treatment services at 16 centers in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. Since its founding in 1967, Valley Hope has helped more than 310,000 individuals overcome addiction to lead successful and productive lives in recovery. Learn more at VallyHope.org or follow Valley Hope on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. For help, call (800) 544-5101.

