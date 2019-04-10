State government offices in Denver area will close early today

| April 10, 2019

DENVER — State of Colorado government offices in Denver and surrounding suburban counties will close at 2 p.m. due to extreme weather conditions.  

State facilities essential to public health and safety will maintain regular operating schedules and “essential personnel” will maintain regular schedules. 

The Colorado Judicial Branch posts its own information regarding closures and delays related to Colorado’s courthouses and probation offices. Visit www.courts.state.co.us for current information related to courts and probation. The Colorado General Assembly posts daily schedules at www.leg.colorado.gov.

 

 

State government offices in Denver area will close early today

