school threat

| April 16, 2019

This is a message to provide clarity on an evolving situation. While the FBI and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continue to take the lead on investigating a credible threat, CDPS and the Colorado Department of Education alerted schools in the Denver-metro area to the threat. 

CDPS recommended that schools in the Denver-metro area complete a controlled release this afternoon related to a credible school threat. This means that students should be released using heightened safety protocols. CDPS has sent clarification to schools that they may release students if they have not done so already. 

There is a credible threat pertaining to one individual who has been identified and is considered armed and dangerous. This is the same individual being sought by the FBI and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Out of an abundance of caution, we have chosen to alert all Denver-metro area schools so that they can enact heightened safety protocols. 

CDPS will continue to monitor this situation and coordinate with the FBI and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as information is available. We will be establishing a Joint Information Center to manage information flow as this issue develops. 

In the meantime, please continue to follow Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI for more information. 

Colorado News, Front Page, Local News No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

school threat

This is a message to provide clarity on an evolving situation. While the FBI andRead More

Investigators looking for man who tried to sexually assault woman in Centennial for Arapahoe County CO

The subject is described as a white male wearing black jeans, a black jacket withRead More

  • Colorado Department of Revenue issues health and safety advisory

  • Storm to hit Rockies before forming new ‘bomb cyclone’

  • Blizzard Warning: Wednesday April 10, 2019

  • Governor Polis Declares April “Dig Safely Month” in Colorado

  • Park County Sheriff, Maggie Long Task Force release sketch of third suspect

  • Aurora: The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Aurora Police Department Need Your Help Identifying a Bank Robber

  • Denver: The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver Police Department Need Your Help Identifying a Bank Robber

  • BOLO injury hit and run

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: