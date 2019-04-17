This is a message to provide clarity on an evolving situation. While the FBI and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continue to take the lead on investigating a credible threat, CDPS and the Colorado Department of Education alerted schools in the Denver-metro area to the threat.

CDPS recommended that schools in the Denver-metro area complete a controlled release this afternoon related to a credible school threat. This means that students should be released using heightened safety protocols. CDPS has sent clarification to schools that they may release students if they have not done so already.

There is a credible threat pertaining to one individual who has been identified and is considered armed and dangerous. This is the same individual being sought by the FBI and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Out of an abundance of caution, we have chosen to alert all Denver-metro area schools so that they can enact heightened safety protocols.

CDPS will continue to monitor this situation and coordinate with the FBI and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as information is available. We will be establishing a Joint Information Center to manage information flow as this issue develops.

In the meantime, please continue to follow Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI for more information.