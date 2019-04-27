PUC to take public comment on proposed changes to electric rules

DENVER – The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) will take general public comment on Wednesday, May 1, on a comprehensive proposal to amend its rules regulating electric utilities. General public comment will be from 4-6 p.m. in Hearing Room A at the PUC, 1560 Broadway, Suite 250.

The proposed amendments revise the electric rules in six areas: Electric Resource Planning (ERP), Renewable Energy Standard (RES), Net Metering, Community Solar Gardens, Qualifying Facilities, and Interconnection Standards and Procedures. The proposed rule changes are based on the outreach with stakeholders conducted by PUC staff for more than a year.

The rulemaking also satisfies the requirements of legislation passed in 2018 that requires the PUC to adopt rules allowing the installation, interconnection and use of energy storage systems.

The PUC will take oral comment on the proposed rule changes at hearings starting on Monday, April 29, and continuing throughout the week, with various topics being addressed on different days. The time set aside Wednesday afternoon is for general comment on any topic concerning the electric rules.

Customers who are unable to attend the public hearings may submit written comments about the rule changes to the PUC at 1560 Broadway, Suite 250, Denver, CO 80202. Customers also may use the on-line comment form at www.dora.state.co.us/pacific/puc/puccomments under proceeding number 19R-0096E.



SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout