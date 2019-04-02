Park County Sheriff, Maggie Long Task Force release sketch of third suspect

| April 2, 2019

BAILEY, Colo.- The Park County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Maggie Long Task Force, released a third sketch of an individual who officials believe may have been involved in the murder of Maggie Long on December 1, 2017.

The sketch will be posted alongside two additional sketches released with the launch of the Maggie Long Task Force website, www.maggielongtaskforce.com, in January.

Sheriff Tom McGraw promised the release of the third sketch during a community meeting January 28, 2019.

“I am committed to keeping my promises to our community and working with the public and the Task Force to find those responsible for Maggie’s murder,” McGraw said. “We ask the public to carefully review the updated information and consider whether someone they know could have been involved in this incident or whether someone they know has demonstrated behavior that could be suggestive of involvement in this incident.”

The Maggie Long Task Force developed the website for the purpose of providing the public with additional information on the case. It contains factual information, to include pictures of Maggie and the crime scene.

The website also allows witnesses anonymity and an opportunity to receive a reward of $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

“We appreciate the influx of the tips and the continued support of the Park County community related to this investigation,” McGraw said. “The Task Force and my office remain steadfast in our pursuit of justice for Maggie Long, her family and friends and our community.”

 

