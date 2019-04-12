Investigators looking for man who tried to sexually assault woman in Centennial for Arapahoe County CO

April 12, 2019

The subject is described as a white male wearing black jeans, a black jacket with a hoodie, and a black mask that hid everything but his eyes. The victim describes him as a white male, approximately 6-foot tall and weighing around 200 pounds. 

Anyone with information about this attempted assault or activity in the area is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or the ACSO tip line at 720-847-TIPS (8477). Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

 

 

