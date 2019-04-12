Investigators looking for man who tried to sexually assault woman in Centennial for Arapahoe County CO
The subject is described as a white male wearing black jeans, a black jacket with a hoodie, and a black mask that hid everything but his eyes. The victim describes him as a white male, approximately 6-foot tall and weighing around 200 pounds.
Anyone with information about this attempted assault or activity in the area is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or the ACSO tip line at 720-847-TIPS (8477). Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
« Colorado Department of Revenue issues health and safety advisory (Previous News)
Related News
Investigators looking for man who tried to sexually assault woman in Centennial for Arapahoe County CO
The subject is described as a white male wearing black jeans, a black jacket withRead More
Colorado Department of Revenue issues health and safety advisory
Public Health and Safety Advisory April 11, 2019 – In accordance with the Governor’s ExecutiveRead More