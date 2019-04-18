Gardner Statement on Mueller Report

Washington, D.C. – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) today released the below statement following Attorney General William Barr’s release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and related matters.

“Special Counsel Robert Mueller led a fair and thorough investigation, and I have continuously supported ensuring this investigation reached its conclusion. I look forward to reviewing the report and hearing answers from the appropriate personnel regarding the process and contents of the report,” said Senator Gardner. “The Special Counsel report made public today includes the release of as much information as is consistent with U.S. law. Now that the report is public, it’s time for Congress to move forward and get to work on behalf of the American people. The report also confirms what we already know, Russia interfered in our election. I will keep up the pressure on the Putin regime and pursue additional sanctions – they cannot go unpunished.”

Senator Gardner has been an outspoken critic of Russia and President Putin and has been a leader in Congress on punishing Russia for their efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and other illegal activities around the world. He is the author of S. 2780, a bill to require a determination on designation of the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism. Gardner and a bipartisan group of Senators have reintroduced a Russia sanctions package that has been called the “sanctions bill from hell” by the lead sponsor. He has also introduced legislation to provide new tools for the United States to combat malign Russian influence and create economic opportunities at home and abroad.

In addition to Gardner’s service on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he is a member of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, also known as the Helsinki Commission. The Helsinki Commission consists of 21 Commissioners, 18 from the United States Congress and one each from the Departments of State, Defense, and Commerce. Senator Gardner is also a member of the Senate NATO Observer Group, which has an expanded mission to closely monitor and inform Senators outside of national security committees about defense spending commitments of Alliance members, the process of upgrading military capabilities, the Alliance’s counter-terrorism capability, NATO enlargement, and the ability of NATO member states to address non-conventional warfare.

###

Cory Gardner is a member of the U.S. Senate serving Colorado. He sits on the Energy & Natural Resources Committee, the Foreign Relations Committee, the Commerce, Science, & Transportation Committee, and is the Chairman of the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy.