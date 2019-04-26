Eastern Colorado Truck Parking Workshop – April 30th — CDOT Headquarters in Denver

| April 26, 2019

The Ports-to-Plains Alliance urges you to consider attending the Eastern Colorado Truck Parking Workshop scheduled for Tuesday April 30th from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm in the East Auditorium of the Colorado Department of Transportation located at 2829 W. Howard Place, Denver, 80204. Whether you are involved in freight movement, part of a local government team, an economic development professional, a business leader or and interested individual, please consider participation.

One does not have to look very far to see this growing issue.  What are the solutions and opportunities that those solutions may create for your community?  Attached are an event flyer and the agenda.

The purpose of this workshop is to identify current truck parking challenges and develop an action plan for strategies, policies, and projects that will address our challenges. The workshop will be facilitated by FHWA’s Resource Center.

Please come prepared to brainstorm around the following key questions:

  • What – What solutions and actions are needed?
  • Where – Where are the greatest needs and opportunities in Eastern Colorado?
  • How – How can technology, policy, and infrastructure solutions address parking needs? How can public and private organizations help move solutions forward?
  • Who – Who should be involved to implement solutions? Which public and private partners and organizations can help champion local actions?

The workshop will be held on Tuesday April 30th from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm in the East Auditorium of the Colorado Department of Transportation located at 2829 W. Howard Place, Denver, 80204. Parking is available in the surface lots or garage behind the building. Please plan on arriving early to check in with the front desk as we have a hearty list of attendees and join us for coffee and rolls.

 

