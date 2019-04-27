CPW invites anglers to discuss key fishing related issues at a public meeting

DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking to involve the public in an interactive conversation and invites anglers to participate in a public meeting on May 16 at the Chilson Recreation Center in Loveland, 700 E 4th St., from 6-8:30 p.m.

Anglers in Northeastern Colorado will be adjusting to changes in lease status at select reservoirs, including the loss of the Lonetree Reservoir lease, in the coming months. Topics of the meeting will include resource-related issues, the status of leases at select reservoirs, as well as key fishing issues and initiatives, in Northeastern Colorado.

The public meeting will allow interested parties the opportunity to learn more about the status of pertinent reservoir leases as well as the chance to discuss fishing related issues. The meeting will begin with a presentation from CPW staff, followed by an open house question and answer opportunity where anglers will be able to discuss key topics with CPW aquatic biologists.

“This is an opportunity to hear directly from our anglers about the issues that are important to them,” said Jeff Spohn, senior aquatic biologist with CPW. “We are looking forward to providing people the chance to ask specific questions about fishing issues and reservoir leases in Northeastern Colorado, and to get answers directly from our aquatic biologists.”

Who: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

What: Public Meeting for Anglers

When: May 16, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Chilson Recreation Center in Loveland,700 E 4th St.

For more information about fishing in Colorado, please visit the CPW website.

