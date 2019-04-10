County buildings closing at 2 p.m., April 10

| April 10, 2019

BUILDING CLOSURES: All Arapahoe County offices will close at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 10 due to the impending snowstorm. 

ROAD CLOSURES: The Dam Road at Cherry Creek will close at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 10 due to expected high winds and dangerous road conditions. 

The County will continue to monitor the weather and keep you posted of any further closures as well as notifications for when we reopen. You can get information at www.arapahoegov.com, local news stations and through our social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and NextDoor.  

The Road and Bridge Division conducts snow removal operations on roads, bridges and other transportation assets within unincorporated Arapahoe County. 

  • State roads are the responsibility of the Colorado Department of Transportation
  • Cities and towns maintain roads in incorporated areas.

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Weather & Traffic No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Weather Alert: Not Safe to Drive

DENVER (April 10, 2019) – With blizzard warnings in effect for Denver, Fort Collins, Greeley, CastleRead More

County buildings closing at 2 p.m., April 10

BUILDING CLOSURES: All Arapahoe County offices will close at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 10 dueRead More

  • Storm to hit Rockies before forming new ‘bomb cyclone’

  • Blizzard Warning: Wednesday April 10, 2019

  • UPDATE: State Patrol asking assistance on injury hit and run crash

  • BOLO injury hit and run

  • How to: Stay Safe in Winter Weather

  • News Flash Arapahoe County offices and courts will close at 3 p.m. today due to the weather for Arapahoe County CO

  • State government offices in Denver area will close early today

  • Colorado cracking down on DUI drivers around New Year’s

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: