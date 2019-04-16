Colorado lawmakers send $30.5 billion state budget to Polis
DENVER (AP) _ Colorado’s Legislature has approved a $30.5 billion state budget for the next fiscal year.
The Colorado Sun reports that the document includes $300 million for transportation, $175 million to guarantee full-day kindergarten and a 3% salary hike for state workers.
The House and Senate approved the budget on Friday. It awaits Gov. Jared Polis’ signature.
To balance the budget, lawmakers used $40 million from two reserve accounts and $20 million in unspent funds and accounting tweaks.
Those funds help support an extra $70 million for roads agreed to by Democratic and Republican leaders to boost sector funding to $300 million.
The 2019-2020 fiscal year begins July 1.
