Colorado Department of Revenue issues health and safety advisory

Public Health and Safety Advisory

April 11, 2019 – In accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order (D 2015-015), the Colorado Department of Revenue (“DOR”), in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Agriculture (“CDA”) and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (“CDPHE”), are issuing an immediate health and safety advisory due to the identification of potentially unsafe pesticide residues on medical and retail marijuana plant material and marijuana products produced from marijuana cultivated by Mile High Medical LLC dba MMJ America Uptown. CDPHE and DOR deem it a threat to public health and safety when pesticides that are not on the list of approved pesticides for marijuana use as determined by CDA are applied in a manner inconsistent with the pesticide’s label. CDA confirmed the presence of the Off-Label Pesticides, Diuron, in the product samples tested.

Affected products include marijuana flower, trim, concentrates, and infused-

products. Consumers who have these affected products in their possession should return them to the medical center or retail store from which they were purchased so they can be properly disposed of.

All affected marijuana has a label affixed to the container that at a minimum indicates the license number of the medical or retail marijuana business that cultivated the marijuana. Consumers should check the label of their medical or retail marijuana for the following license numbers and harvest batch numbers:

Medical Optional Premises Cultivation License 403-00426 and/or Medical Marijuana Center License 402-00288

N2-GG030619-A

N2-WW030619-A

Retail Marijuana Cultivation License 403R-00023

N2-GG040219-AR

N2-GC040219-AR

N2-BY040219-AR

N2-CT031919-AR

N2-JF030619-AR

N2-GC030619-AR

N2-GG030619-AR

