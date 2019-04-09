Blizzard Warning: Wednesday April 10, 2019

A Blizzard Warning will go into effect, Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 12 p.m. until Thursday April 11, 2019 at 12 p.m.

Very warm temperatures are expected today, ahead of a developing upper level storm system moving over the Great Basin. Drastic changes in the weather are expected to occur on Wednesday as a strong cold front will race across northeast Colorado which will bring much colder temperatures, strong north winds and heavy snow. Areas of heavy snowfall across the Front Range to the far eastern plains and strong winds will result in poor visibility and difficult driving conditions. Temperatures plummeting will result in icy roads. Residents of northeast Colorado should begin making preparations for this developing storm to avoid being caught by harsh winter conditions.

Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches expected, heaviest south of I-76. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. Strong winds and heavy snowfall could cause tree damage. Roads will likely become icy due to plummeting temperatures and strong winds.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

More Information:

National Weather Service

Road Conditions

Town of Bennett Snow Plow Routes and Procedures

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout