Bennet Statement on Release of Special Counsel Mueller’s Report

| April 18, 2019

Washington, D.C. – Today, Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet released the following statement:

 “The redacted report makes clear that the president’s behavior, and that of his team, should deeply concern every American. The report documents the president’s failure to cooperate with the special counsel, efforts to mislead the American people, and troubling interactions with Russia, a foreign adversary. To exercise its constitutional responsibility to provide oversight, Congress should have access to the full report and all underlying materials.

“In the meantime, the Attorney General of the United States should refrain from using his office to shape the Mueller report in a partisan, self-interested manner.”

Front Page, National News, Politics & Elections No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Bennet Statement on Release of Special Counsel Mueller’s Report

Washington, D.C. – Today, Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet released the following statement:  “The redactedRead More

Gardner Statement on Mueller Report

Washington, D.C. – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) today released the below statement following Attorney General WilliamRead More

  • school threat

  • Colorado lawmakers send $30.5 billion state budget to Polis

  • Investigators looking for man who tried to sexually assault woman in Centennial for Arapahoe County CO

  • State government offices in Denver area will close early today

  • Storm to hit Rockies before forming new ‘bomb cyclone’

  • Valley Hope Launches Alcohol Awareness Campaign

  • Clean Campaign Act of 2019 (HB19-1318) and Campaign Finance Enforcement (SB19-232) Introduced

  • The Road to No More Victims – Impaired Driving Month

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: