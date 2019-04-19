Bennet Statement on Release of Special Counsel Mueller’s Report

Washington, D.C. – Today, Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet released the following statement:

“The redacted report makes clear that the president’s behavior, and that of his team, should deeply concern every American. The report documents the president’s failure to cooperate with the special counsel, efforts to mislead the American people, and troubling interactions with Russia, a foreign adversary. To exercise its constitutional responsibility to provide oversight, Congress should have access to the full report and all underlying materials.

“In the meantime, the Attorney General of the United States should refrain from using his office to shape the Mueller report in a partisan, self-interested manner.”