Anythink unveils latest collaborative art piece

DENVER, Colo.–April 19, 2019–On Saturday, April 27, the public is invited to the unveiling of Anythink’s latest collaborative art piece, “The Singing Tree.” Created by Denver-based Alt Ethos, “The Singing Tree” is an outdoor installation that uses light and sound to create an interactive experience. Using an integrated MIDI keyboard, “The Singing Tree” operates as a musical instrument for people to play and can be programmed to include a variety of different sounds and effects. At the unveiling, attendees will have the opportunity to be a part of The Singing Tree Orchestra by participating in a live group performance led by musician Adam Green. Green will play “The Singing Tree” and conduct participants to join in song – no previous music experience needed.

In their 2018 report, “Why Public Art Matters,” Americans for the Arts points to the importance of public art as it relates to five distinct areas: economic growth and sustainability; attachment and cultural identity; artists as contributors; social cohesion and cultural understanding; and public health and belonging. Findings in this report conclude that public art is a tool for cities to retain and attract residents, as well as draw in new business and development. It also finds that public art also has clear public health impacts like decreased stress, and that 70 percent of Americans believe that the arts improve the image and identity of their community. “The Singing Tree” will be the first public art piece in the Perl Mack community.

“One of the outcomes of Anythink’s strategic plan is that ‘people are enriched by learning and culture,’” says Anythink Director of Innovations & Brand Strategy Stacie Ledden. “Sharing public art with our community is one way that we do this. ‘The Singing Tree’ will embody all of the whimsy, imagination and informal learning that we celebrate at Anythink. Providing an opportunity for our community to meet the creators from Alt Ethos, hear about their creative process and the technology that powers it, is another way for us to extend that learning.”

“We are honored to be in collaboration with Anythink Libraries,” says Alt Ethos CEO Ethan Bach. “Our goal is to build communities through memorable experiences that are creative and fun. And I must admit that ‘The Singing Tree’ is my new favorite activation.”

“The Singing Tree” is the latest addition to Anythink’s This is Who We Are project, which partners community members with local artists to create public art pieces that represent the fabric of the community. “The Singing Tree” will honor former Anythink Board of Trustees President Ray Coffey. This project is made possible through the support of the Anythink Foundation.

– Event Details –

“The Singing Tree” Public Art Unveiling and Celebration

Saturday, April 27, 1-3 pm

Anythink Perl Mack

7611 Hilltop Cir., Denver, CO 80221

303-428-3576

The event is free and open to the public. All ages and families welcome. Refreshments will be served.

