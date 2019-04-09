Anythink hosts special event with One Book Colorado author

BRIGHTON, Colo.–April 8, 2019–As a participant in One Book Colorado, a yearly initiative that promotes early literacy by providing all 4-year-olds in the state with access to an exceptional and recently published book, Anythink will be hosting a special story time with Marcie Colleen on Tuesday, April 16, at Anythink Brighton. Marcie Colleen is the author of Penguinaut!, this year’s One Book Colorado selected book about a penguin who devises a plan to fly from the zoo to the moon. All attendees will receive their own copy of the book to take home, which are also available at all Anythink locations in both English and Spanish.

A new study published just this month by Ohio State University in collaboration with the Columbus Metropolitan Library highlights the importance of young children’s exposure to books: researchers concluded that young children who are read five books a day by their caregivers enter kindergarten having heard about 1.4 million more words than kids who were not read to. What is being referred to as the “million word gap” may be one explanation for literacy and vocabulary disparities experienced in American schools. As an organization focused on providing early literacy opportunities for children of all ages, Anythink is a primary source for supporting the educational success of children and families in the Adams County community. The study’s lead author, Jessica Logan, notes in the announcement of the findings that “exposure to vocabulary is good for all kids” and that “parents can get access to books that are appropriate for their children at the local library.” In addition to providing access to top-quality reading materials, Anythink offers a wide range of early literacy programs for kids of all ages, led by highly trained staff members.

“We’re proud to again be a partner in highlighting this year’s One Book Colorado author,” says Suzanne McGowan, Anythink’s director of customer experience. “Early literacy is one of the most critical services we provide at Anythink. Libraries provide the youngest members of our community with the skills they need to thrive.”

One Book Colorado is a collaboration between Serve Colorado, the Colorado State Library, Denver Preschool Program, the Colorado Office of Early Childhood, public and military libraries, the private sector and non-profit communities.

