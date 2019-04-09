Anythink hosts special event with One Book Colorado author

| April 9, 2019

BRIGHTON, Colo.–April 8, 2019–As a participant in One Book Colorado, a yearly initiative that promotes early literacy by providing all 4-year-olds in the state with access to an exceptional and recently published book, Anythink will be hosting a special story time with Marcie Colleen on Tuesday, April 16, at Anythink Brighton. Marcie Colleen is the author of Penguinaut!, this year’s One Book Colorado selected book about a penguin who devises a plan to fly from the zoo to the moon. All attendees will receive their own copy of the book to take home, which are also available at all Anythink locations in both English and Spanish.  

A new study published just this month by Ohio State University in collaboration with the Columbus Metropolitan Library highlights the importance of young children’s exposure to books: researchers concluded that young children who are read five books a day by their caregivers enter kindergarten having heard about 1.4 million more words than kids who were not read to. What is being referred to as the “million word gap” may be one explanation for literacy and vocabulary disparities experienced in American schools. As an organization focused on providing early literacy opportunities for children of all ages, Anythink is a primary source for supporting the educational success of children and families in the Adams County community. The study’s lead author, Jessica Logan, notes in the announcement of the findings that “exposure to vocabulary is good for all kids” and that “parents can get access to books that are appropriate for their children at the local library.” In addition to providing access to top-quality reading materials, Anythink offers a wide range of early literacy programs for kids of all ages, led by highly trained staff members.

“We’re proud to again be a partner in highlighting this year’s One Book Colorado author,” says Suzanne McGowan, Anythink’s director of customer experience. “Early literacy is one of the most critical services we provide at Anythink. Libraries provide the youngest members of our community with the skills they need to thrive.”

One Book Colorado is a collaboration between Serve Colorado, the Colorado State Library, Denver Preschool Program, the Colorado Office of Early Childhood, public and military libraries, the private sector and non-profit communities.

Event Details

A Very Special Story Time with

One Book Colorado Author Marcie Colleen

Tuesday, April 16, 2019

6:30 pm

Anythink Brighton

327 E. Bridge St.

Brighton, CO 80601

303-405-3230

 

Anythink presents a special story time with Marcie Colleen, author of Penguinaut!, this year’s selected One Book Colorado title. Penguinaut! is the story of Orville the penguin, who concocts a plan to travel from the zoo to the moon. This event is an opportunity for children and caregivers to interact with a nationally acclaimed storyteller. Attendees will also receive a copy of Penguinaut! to take home. This event is free and open to the public.

 About Anythink

Anythink is a new style of library – a place of unlimited imagination, where play inspires creativity and lifelong learning. Anythink serves the residents of Adams County, Colo., with seven libraries and a bookmobile. With a focus on innovation, Anythink’s award-winning approach to library service is recognized by industry leaders and organizations across the globe. For more information, visit anythinklibraries.org.

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Arts & Humanities, Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Valley Hope Launches Alcohol Awareness Campaign

During National Alcohol Awareness Month in April, Valley Hope will highlight issues surrounding women andRead More

The Road to No More Victims – Impaired Driving Month

By Colleen Sheehey-Church My son Dustin had unforgettable, fiery red hair and a huge, goofyRead More

  • Anythink hosts special event with One Book Colorado author

  • Comedian Tiffany Haddish to perform at RamFest April 11

  • Colorado Ballet Closes Season with Ballet MasterWorks

  • Media Advisory: Colorado’s First Gentleman Hosts Pet Adoption Event

  • Kate Greenberg, Colorado’s new ag commissioner, on climate change and mental health in rural America

  • March at the DAM: Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection Opens, Last Chance to View Dior: From Paris to the World, Spring Break Fun, Month of Photography Lecture Series and Other Highlights

  • February at the DAM: Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze Opens, Dior: From Paris to the World Extended to March 17, Hearts for Art Returns and Other Highlights

  • LEGO BRICKS at Kelver Library – Jan 24th

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: