USDA Under Secretary Bill Northey to speak at CSU Water in the West Symposium

Denver, Colo. – Bill Northey, Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will speak at the upcoming Water in the West Symposium in the Denver area. Colorado State University System is hosting the Symposium at Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center on March 13 and 14.

Northey is a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer, who previously served as Iowa Secretary of Agriculture from 2006 to 2018. In his role at USDA, he oversees the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Risk Management Agency, and Farm Service Agency.

“Reliable access to water is a significant issue for producers in the west and around the country,” said Northey. “Through forums like the Water in the West Symposium, we are able to work together to identify solutions and make meaningful progress in addressing these challenges.”

Nearly 30 speakers are confirmed for the Symposium, including Colorado Governor Jared Polis and National Geographic Partners Chairman Gary Knell.

Speakers represent a variety of water interests, crossing sectors such as recreation, business, agriculture, utilities, and research. The Symposium, which sold out in 2018, is an initial offering of the CSU Water Building, one of the three buildings that make up the future CSU Campus at the National Western Center.

Sessions will commence on March 14 and include panels focused on water solutions in a variety of topic areas:

Food, Beverage, and Agriculture;

Recreation and the Environment;

Data and Technology;

Finance and Funding;

Sustainability dialogue lead by former Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack

A full list of speakers, additional event information, and registration is available at nwc.colostate.edu/water-in-the-west-2019.

Registration closes March 8.

—————————————————

Colorado State University Campus at the National Western Center

The CSU Campus at the National Western Center will focus on research and educational programming in the areas of food, water, health, energy and the environment within its three buildings: the CSU Water Building, CSU Animal Health Complex, and CSU Food and Agriculture Center. Each of the CSU buildings will provide collaborative research and incubation spaces, and interactive and family-friendly educational opportunities. For additional information, visit nwc.colostate.edu.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout