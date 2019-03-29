UPDATE: State Patrol asking assistance on injury hit and run crash

| March 29, 2019

 ADAMS COUNTY – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are asking the public for anyone who may be a witness or have information related to a hit and run crash on March 28, 2019

 At approximately 7:29 P.M near Riverdale Road and East 120th Parkway, a 26 year old man was struck while standing next to his blue Cherokee.  The only information investigators have is the male party was hit by a white pick-up.  The male pedestrian was injured and transported to the hospital.

The vehicle was last seen northbound on Riverdale Road.  The vehicle should have damage to it on either the front or side of it.  If anyone was in the vicinity around that time and may have witnessed the crash, or see the vehicle, they are asked to contact the Colorado State Patrol as soon as possible.   

Details of the crash itself are not yet available and it is still under investigation.  Anyone with information related to the crash or vehicle is encouraged to call the Colorado State Patrol at: 303-239-4501, reference case # 1D191325.

 

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Weather & Traffic No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

UPDATE: State Patrol asking assistance on injury hit and run crash

 ADAMS COUNTY – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are asking the public for anyoneRead More

BOLO injury hit and run

 ADAMS COUNTY – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are asking the public for anyoneRead More

  • How to: Stay Safe in Winter Weather

  • News Flash Arapahoe County offices and courts will close at 3 p.m. today due to the weather for Arapahoe County CO

  • State government offices in Denver area will close early today

  • Colorado cracking down on DUI drivers around New Year’s

  • Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust

  • S. E-470 ramps to close at I-70 for bridge work

  • Antarctic ice sheet is melting, but rising bedrock below could slow it down

  • — Waterborne illnesses, record breaking heat and more — How to be safe this summer

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: