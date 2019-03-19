Trooper Groves celebration of Life timetable

A Celebration of Life service will be held for Colorado State Patrol Corporal Dan Groves on Thursday, March 21, at 10:00 a.m. at LifeBridge Church, 10345 Ute Highway in Longmont. Corporal Groves died on March 13 when he was struck by a vehicle while responding to a motorist assist on I-76 in Weld County during last week’s blizzard. The Celebration of Life service is a private event but will be open to the public. Information for public parking will be provided prior to the event if necessary. The service will be live-streamed on local news channels for those unable to attend.

Media covering the service should stage by 8:00 a.m. at Life Care Center of Longmont, 2451 Pratt Street. The care center is located on the south side of Highway 66 across from the church and offers a view of the church and the procession. A pool camera will provide video footage to media during the service. Reporters will have the same access to the church as the public; however, audio and video recordings will not be allowed inside the church. Note-taking is recommended.

The procession for Corporal Groves will convene at the Park ‘n Ride located at the southwest corner of I-25 and Highway 66. Media covering the procession should stage in the Park ‘n Ride by 7:00 a.m. Access is via Foster Ridge Lane, just west of I-25 on Highway 66. Media representatives covering the procession should not be the same representatives expected to cover the service.

The procession will depart at 8:00 a.m., traveling west on Highway 66 for approximately 7 miles to the church, located on the north side of Highway 66. Motorists should expect all intersections along Highway 66 between I-25 and the church to be closed from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m., including Highway 287. All westbound lanes of Highway 66 will be utilized for the procession.

In addition, Colorado State Patrol appreciates the outpouring of support for Corporal Groves. For those wishing to make a monetary donation, they may do so in one of two ways:

1. The Colorado State Patrol Family Foundation provides financial assistance to families of fallen troopers, as well as troopers injured in the line of duty. Donations may be made online at www.cspff.net/support-us/.

2. Donations may also be made to the Rocky Mountain Hyperbaric Association for Brain Injuries at https://rockymountainhyperbaricassociation.org/donate/.

Message to the public – Channel 9 will be live streaming the Celebration of Life.

The attached file has the media staging area and Lifebridge church marked on the map.

Media may contact CSP Public Information Officers at 303-239-4583 for information related to Corporal Groves’ Celebration of Life.

