State government offices in Denver and suburban counties will open late Thursday

DENVER — State of Colorado government offices in Denver and surrounding suburban counties will open at 10 a.m. due to extreme weather conditions on Thursday, March 14. There will be a two-hour delay in scheduled start times for state employees to arrive to work safely.

State facilities essential to public health and safety will maintain regular operating schedules and “essential personnel” must report to work at their normal scheduled time.

The Colorado Judicial Branch posts its own information regarding closures and delays related to Colorado’s courthouses and probation offices. Visit www.courts.state.co.us for current information related to courts and probation. The Colorado General Assembly posts daily schedules at www.leg.colorado.gov.