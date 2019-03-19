New location announced for Anythink Board of Trustees March meeting

| March 19, 2019

THORNTON, Colo.–March 18, 2019–The Anythink Board of Trustees March meeting has been moved from its previously scheduled location at Anythink Huron Street to Anythink Wright Farms, located at 5877 E. 120th Ave., Thornton, CO 80602. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 19 at 5 pm.

 The Board of Trustees are appointed by the Adams County Board of County Commissioners, and is responsible for the library district’s finances and formulation of policies. Meetings are open to the public. 

Anythink is a new style of library – a place of unlimited imagination, where play inspires creativity and lifelong learning. Anythink serves the residents of Adams County, Colo., with seven libraries and a bookmobile.

 

