Media Advisory: Colorado’s First Gentleman Hosts Pet Adoption Event
DENVER — Colorado’s First Gentleman Marlon Reis is hosting a free adoption event to increase awareness to find loving forever homes for lost or abandoned animals. The First Gentleman is partnering with Denver Animal Protection and Denver Animal Shelter.
WHO: First Gentleman Marlon Reis
WHAT: “Colorado Loves Pets” Adoption Event
WHERE: The Governor’s Residence at the Boettcher Mansion
400 E. 8th Ave., Denver.
WHEN: Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:15 p.m.
MEDIA: Please RSVP to .
Denver Animal Protection (DAP) provides animal care and protection services for all of Denver County. DAP operates Denver Animal Shelter (DAS), an open-admissions shelter that is home to more than 7,000 lost and abandoned pets each year.
