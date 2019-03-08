Media Advisory: Colorado’s First Gentleman Hosts Pet Adoption Event

DENVER — Colorado’s First Gentleman Marlon Reis is hosting a free adoption event to increase awareness to find loving forever homes for lost or abandoned animals. The First Gentleman is partnering with Denver Animal Protection and Denver Animal Shelter.

WHO: First Gentleman Marlon Reis

WHAT: “Colorado Loves Pets” Adoption Event

WHERE: The Governor’s Residence at the Boettcher Mansion

400 E. 8th Ave., Denver.

WHEN: Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:15 p.m.

MEDIA: Please RSVP to *protected email* .

Denver Animal Protection (DAP) provides animal care and protection services for all of Denver County. DAP operates Denver Animal Shelter (DAS), an open-admissions shelter that is home to more than 7,000 lost and abandoned pets each year.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout