Media Advisory: Colorado’s First Gentleman Hosts Pet Adoption Event

| March 8, 2019

DENVER — Colorado’s First Gentleman Marlon Reis is hosting a free adoption event to increase awareness to find loving forever homes for lost or abandoned animals. The First Gentleman is partnering with Denver Animal Protection and Denver Animal Shelter.

 

 

 

 

 

WHO: First Gentleman Marlon Reis

WHAT: “Colorado Loves Pets” Adoption Event

WHERE:         The Governor’s Residence at the Boettcher Mansion

        400 E. 8th Ave., Denver.

WHEN: Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:15 p.m.

MEDIA:             Please RSVP to .

Denver Animal Protection (DAP) provides animal care and protection services for all of Denver County. DAP operates Denver Animal Shelter (DAS), an open-admissions shelter that is home to more than 7,000 lost and abandoned pets each year.

 

 

 

