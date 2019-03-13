It’s wicked out there.

| March 13, 2019

We’ve received dozens of cancellation notices at the newspaper but this one takes the cake. What kind of unmitigated moron would go onto the Cherry Creek Dam Road in this weather?

 

I left the office about 10:45 and it was not one minute too soon. I have never had a scarier drive home (15 miles) in my life. It is wicked out there.

 

Here are a few photos from earlier today. The less dramatic ones are from this morning at about 10 a.m. — right before it hit. The jack-knifed semi is at Manila Road and I-70. 

 

More to come.

 

Feel free to send me your photos to be posted on i-70scout.com.

 

Doug

 

Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

It’s wicked out there.

We’ve received dozens of cancellation notices at the newspaper but this one takes the cake.Read More

IMPORTANT NEWS UPATE!

EVERYTHING IS CLOSED!

  • Winter Storms – Red Cross Offers 15 Ways to Stay Safe and Be Red Cross Ready

  • Media Advisory: Colorado’s First Gentleman Hosts Pet Adoption Event

  • How long will cool, unsettled weather last in western US?

  • Night, weekend births have higher risk of delivery complications, CSU researchers find

  • Kate Greenberg, Colorado’s new ag commissioner, on climate change and mental health in rural America

  • USDA Under Secretary Bill Northey to speak at CSU Water in the West Symposium

  • CSU Evening with an Author features story of Holocaust survivor March 20

  • Byers boys to play in 2A Great Eight Thursday

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: