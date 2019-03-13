It’s wicked out there.

We’ve received dozens of cancellation notices at the newspaper but this one takes the cake. What kind of unmitigated moron would go onto the Cherry Creek Dam Road in this weather?

I left the office about 10:45 and it was not one minute too soon. I have never had a scarier drive home (15 miles) in my life. It is wicked out there.

Here are a few photos from earlier today. The less dramatic ones are from this morning at about 10 a.m. — right before it hit. The jack-knifed semi is at Manila Road and I-70.

Feel free to send me your photos to be posted on i-70scout.com.

Doug