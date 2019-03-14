From the Elbert County Office of Emergency Management
- All County Roads in Elbert County are currently CLOSED.
- Highway 86 from Kiowa to I-70 remains CLOSED. Please help us get the word to truckers and travelers that they will not be able to reach I-70 via this route, and there are no alternate routes to I-70 through Elbert County. Alternate routes to I-70 are I-225 or I-25 to reach I-70.
- Plows will be working overnight, with an aim to make it possible to open as many county roads as possible between 6-7 a.m. Friday.
- Subdivision roads will plowed after county roads, therefore it may still be dangerous for residents to leave their neighborhoods through tomorrow.
- The Sheriff is asking residents to stay home, stay safe, and stay off the roads until roads are plowed and opened.
- Three shelters remain open for people who were stranded by Wednesday’s storm or who sought shelter due to loss of power/heat:
- Frontier High School (estimated population: 76)
- Elbert County Fairgrounds (estimated population: 26)
- Residents at the shelter will have food, water, beds and a warm place to stay.
