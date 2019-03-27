First woman Prime Minister of Australia to speak at Colorado State University April 8

Julia Gillard, the first woman to serve as Prime Minister of Australia, will speak on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins April 8, as part of the Global Engagement Lecture Series. The event begins at 6 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Ballroom. Admission is free and open to the public, but tickets are required and available at the LSC box office or online at csutix.com.

“As a world-class, global university it is imperative that Colorado State University engage with prominent leaders from around the world,” said Shauna DeLuca, assistant director of CSU’s Office of International Programs, who is organizing Gillard’s appearance. “By bringing the world to CSU, we can create a community that is better informed and more prepared to address the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.”

After becoming the first woman to serve as deputy prime minister, Gillard was sworn in as the 27th Prime Minister of Australia in June 2010 and served in that office until she retired from politics in June 2013.

As Prime Minister, Gillard was central to the successful management of Australia’s economy during the global financial crisis and delivered nation-changing policies. These policies included reforming education at every level, creating an emission trading scheme, improving the provision and sustainability of health care, aged care and dental care, commencing the nation’s first scheme to care for people with disabilities, and restructuring the telecommunications sector.

Passion for education

Gillard now follows her passion for education. In 2014, she was appointed chair of the Global Partnership for Education, a leading organization dedicated to expanding access and quality education worldwide. The International Commission for Global Education Opportunity appointed her Commissioner in 2015.

“It is an honor for CSU to host such an extraordinary change agent and advocate for girls’ education and disability rights,” DeLuca added.

Gallard’s lecture is sponsored by by the Office of International Programs with additional support provided by First National Bank, Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs, University Housing, Women and Philanthropy, Department of Political Science, Office of the Vice President for University Operations, Office of Vice President for Diversity, Colorado School of Public Health at CSU, Undergraduate International Studies and Foreign Language Grant, Student Leadership, Involvement and Community Engagement (SLiCE), School of Global Environmental Sustainability, Associated Students of CSU, KUNC, and Women in Natural Sciences.

