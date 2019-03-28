Denver: The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver Police Department Need Your Help Identifying a Bank Robber

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver Police Department need your help identifying a bank robber. The bank where the robbery occurred is:

Vectra Bank

3600 Quebec Street

Denver, Colorado

March 22, 2019, 4:45 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black male or female, approximately 5’2” to 5’4” in height, with a thin build and heavy makeup. The suspect wore a blond wig, brown eye glasses, a black long sleeve shirt, tan pants, and light-colored gloves.

The suspect entered the bank, presented a robbery note, and fled the bank on foot in an unknown direction.

Please be on the lookout for anyone matching the suspect’s description. Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.

Bank robbery is punishable by a 20-year prison sentence for each offense and increases if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime.

The FBI continues to provide financial institutions with the best practices for security to make them less vulnerable to robberies.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to two thousand dollars ($2,000) by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).

https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/denver/news/press-releases/the-fbi-rocky-mountain-safe-streets-task-force-and-denver-police-department-need-your-help-identifying-a-bank-robber-4

