CSU Evening with an Author features story of Holocaust survivor March 20

Nancy Sprowell Geise, author of the biography Auschwitz #34207 – The Joe Rubinstein Story, will speak about her work on Wednesday, March 20, 7 p.m., at the Hilton Fort Collins. Her appearance is free and open to the public as part of the Colorado State University Morgan Library Evening with an Author Series.

In the 1950s and ’60s, Joe Rubinstein was one of New York’s leading shoe designers, but he never spoke of his experiences in Poland during World War II, not even to his family. It wasn’t until he met Geise in 2007 at a Fort Collins retirement community that he eventually decided to share the harrowing story of his time in several Nazi concentration camps, including Auschwitz, where he received a number tattoo on his forearm in 1942.

An inspiring tale of resilience and overcoming impossible odds, Auschwitz #34207 tells Rubinstein’s life story, a story of unconquerable courage and discovering light in the darkest of places.

Geise spent two years interviewing Rubinstein, now 98 years old, for the book, which was the No. 1 bestselling Holocaust biography on Amazon and has been named the Book of the Year by several organizations. She has shared his remarkable story around the world, from the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., to a special presentation to the staff and guides at the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum in Poland. Rubinstein still lives in Fort Collins.

Giese’s talk will take place at the Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W. Prospect Road. Seating for this program is on a first-come first-serve basis; no tickets are required, and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

A book sale and photo opportunity will follow the talk, with half the proceeds going directly to Rubinstein.

This event is sponsored by the Morgan Library, Friends of the Morgan Library, Poudre River Public Library, Poudre River Friends of the Library, The Liggett Family Endowment, KUNC, Hilton Fort Collins, and Old Firehouse Books.

Learn more about the author and Auschwitz #34207 on Giese’s website; more information about the Evening with an Author Series is available on the Morgan Library website.

