Colorado State Patrol seeking assistance locating hit and run vehicle

| March 22, 2019

ADAMS COUNTY – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are asking the public for anyone who may be a witness or have information related to an injury hit and run crash on March 22, 2019. 

 At approximately 8:35 P.M near 7540 Pecos, a 43 year old man was struck while crossing the roadway.  The only information investigators have is the male party was hit by a red 4 door sedan.  The male pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injuries.

The vehicle was last seen northbound on Pecos at El Paso.  The vehicle should have heavy front end damage and a broken windshield.  If anyone was in the vicinity around that time and may have witnessed the man, or the vehicle, they are asked to contact the Colorado State Patrol as soon as possible.   

Details of the crash itself are not yet available and it is still under investigation.  Anyone with information related to the crash or vehicle is encouraged to call the Colorado State Patrol at: 303-239-4501, reference case # 1D191240.

