Colorado State Patrol asking for public assistance locating Good Samaritan

WELD COUNTY – Investigators are asking the public for information regarding anyone who may have witnessed or has information related to a fatal crash which killed Trooper Daniel Groves on I-76, at approximately mile post 47, at 11:20 AM, on March 13, 2019.

Witnesses observed a female at the scene that rendered aid to Trooper Groves. Investigators would like to talk to her about what she may have witnessed. Also, investigators are looking for anyone else in the vicinity around that time who may have witnessed the crash or assisted. Please contact the Colorado State Patrol as soon as possible.

Details of the crash itself are not yet available and it is still under investigation. Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Investigator Jon Smith with the Colorado State Patrol at: 303-239-4501, reference case # 3A190433.

