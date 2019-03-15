Colorado State Patrol asking for public assistance locating Good Samaritan

| March 15, 2019

WELD COUNTY – Investigators are asking the public for information regarding anyone who may have witnessed or has information related to a fatal crash which killed Trooper Daniel Groves on I-76, at approximately mile post 47, at 11:20 AM, on March 13, 2019

Witnesses observed a female at the scene that rendered aid to Trooper Groves. Investigators would like to talk to her about what she may have witnessed.  Also, investigators are looking for anyone else in the vicinity around that time who may have witnessed the crash or assisted. Please contact the Colorado State Patrol as soon as possible.    

Details of the crash itself are not yet available and it is still under investigation.  Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Investigator Jon Smith with the Colorado State Patrol at: 303-239-4501, reference case # 3A190433.

 

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Colorado State Patrol asking for public assistance locating Good Samaritan

WELD COUNTY – Investigators are asking the public for information regarding anyone who may have witnessedRead More

State government offices in Denver and suburban counties will open late Thursday

DENVER — State of Colorado government offices in Denver and surrounding suburban counties will open atRead More

  • Kate Greenberg, Colorado’s new ag commissioner, on climate change and mental health in rural America

  • USDA Under Secretary Bill Northey to speak at CSU Water in the West Symposium

  • CSU Evening with an Author features story of Holocaust survivor March 20

  • DORA to kick off National Consumer Week next week with series of activities

  • Cranes make annual return to the San Luis Valley; festival scheduled

  • ‘Safety: Know Your Limits’ is Theme of Agricultural Safety Awareness Program Week, March 3-9

  • Press Release: Governor Polis Proclaims March 1 – 7 as Colorado Weights and Measures Week

  • Colorado ‘red flag’ gun bill passes first hearing

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: