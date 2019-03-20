Colorado Air and Space Port Advisory Board Meeting

| March 20, 2019

ADVISORY BOARD

NOTICE OF MEETING TIME CHANGE FOR

COLORADO AIR AND SPACE PORT ADVISORY BOARD MEETING

 

The Regular Meeting of the Colorado Air and Space Port Advisory Board, which is scheduled for Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., has been changed to a start time of 3:00 p.m., and will be held at the Airport Terminal Building, Upstairs Large Room, at 5200 Front Range Parkway, Watkins, Colorado, 80137. For additional information please call (303) 261-9103.

 

The Administration of this Airport is hereby directed, at least 24 hours prior to the meeting to make notice of this change by email, and posted in the airport terminal.

 

Advisory Board

Meeting Agenda

March 22, 2019

 

 

3:00-3:05 p.m. Call Meeting to Order

                  Roll call of Board Members and Officers

 

 

Barry Gore, Chair                                              Economic Development Sector

Bill Totten                                                             FTG Tenant Sector

Bob LeGare                                                           Intergovernmental Sector

Dave Rose                                                             Citizen Sector

Naomi Colwell                                                     Marketing Sector

Paddy Kelleher                                                   UAV Sector

Paul Deaderick                                                   Space Sector

Ray Gonzales                                                      Adams County Government Sector

Rick Ward, Vice Chair                                    Aviation Sector

Scott Ullerick                                                     Business Sector

 

 

Pledge of Allegiance

3:05-3:10 p.m. Approval of the Agenda

                           Approval of Minutes from last meeting

 

3:10-3:25 p.m. Air & Space Port Update — Dave Ruppel

 

3:25-3:40 p.m. Master Plan Update – Dave Ruppel

 

3:40-3:45p.m. SWOT Analysis Discussion — Dave Ruppel

 

3:45-3:55 p.m. Board Member Comment

 

3:55-4:05 p.m. Public Comment (Limited to 3 minutes per speaker on items not

                           on the agenda) 4:05-4:10 p.m. Set Agenda for next Meeting

           

4:10 p.m. Adjourn/Departures

 

                  (AND SUCH OTHER MATTERS OF PUBLIC BUSINESS WHICH MAY ARISE)

 

 

