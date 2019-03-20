Colorado Air and Space Port Advisory Board Meeting
ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE OF MEETING TIME CHANGE FOR
COLORADO AIR AND SPACE PORT ADVISORY BOARD MEETING
The Regular Meeting of the Colorado Air and Space Port Advisory Board, which is scheduled for Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., has been changed to a start time of 3:00 p.m., and will be held at the Airport Terminal Building, Upstairs Large Room, at 5200 Front Range Parkway, Watkins, Colorado, 80137. For additional information please call (303) 261-9103.
The Administration of this Airport is hereby directed, at least 24 hours prior to the meeting to make notice of this change by email, and posted in the airport terminal.
Advisory Board
Meeting Agenda
March 22, 2019
3:00-3:05 p.m. Call Meeting to Order
Roll call of Board Members and Officers
Barry Gore, Chair Economic Development Sector
Bill Totten FTG Tenant Sector
Bob LeGare Intergovernmental Sector
Dave Rose Citizen Sector
Naomi Colwell Marketing Sector
Paddy Kelleher UAV Sector
Paul Deaderick Space Sector
Ray Gonzales Adams County Government Sector
Rick Ward, Vice Chair Aviation Sector
Scott Ullerick Business Sector
Pledge of Allegiance
3:05-3:10 p.m. Approval of the Agenda
Approval of Minutes from last meeting
3:10-3:25 p.m. Air & Space Port Update — Dave Ruppel
3:25-3:40 p.m. Master Plan Update – Dave Ruppel
3:40-3:45p.m. SWOT Analysis Discussion — Dave Ruppel
3:45-3:55 p.m. Board Member Comment
3:55-4:05 p.m. Public Comment (Limited to 3 minutes per speaker on items not
on the agenda) 4:05-4:10 p.m. Set Agenda for next Meeting
4:10 p.m. Adjourn/Departures
(AND SUCH OTHER MATTERS OF PUBLIC BUSINESS WHICH MAY ARISE)
