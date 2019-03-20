ADVISORY BOARD

NOTICE OF MEETING TIME CHANGE FOR

COLORADO AIR AND SPACE PORT ADVISORY BOARD MEETING

The Regular Meeting of the Colorado Air and Space Port Advisory Board, which is scheduled for Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., has been changed to a start time of 3:00 p.m ., and will be held at the Airport Terminal Building, Upstairs Large Room, at 5200 Front Range Parkway, Watkins, Colorado, 80137. For additional information please call (303) 261-9103.

The Administration of this Airport is hereby directed, at least 24 hours prior to the meeting to make notice of this change by email, and posted in the airport terminal.

Advisory Board

Meeting Agenda

March 22, 2019

3:00-3:05 p.m. Call Meeting to Order

Roll call of Board Members and Officers

Barry Gore, Chair Economic Development Sector

Bill Totten FTG Tenant Sector

Bob LeGare Intergovernmental Sector

Dave Rose Citizen Sector

Naomi Colwell Marketing Sector

Paddy Kelleher UAV Sector

Paul Deaderick Space Sector

Ray Gonzales Adams County Government Sector

Rick Ward, Vice Chair Aviation Sector

Scott Ullerick Business Sector

Pledge of Allegiance

3:05-3:10 p.m. Approval of the Agenda

Approval of Minutes from last meeting

3:10-3:25 p.m. Air & Space Port Update — Dave Ruppel

3:25-3:40 p.m. Master Plan Update – Dave Ruppel

3:40-3:45p.m. SWOT Analysis Discussion — Dave Ruppel

3:45-3:55 p.m. Board Member Comment

3:55-4:05 p.m. Public Comment (Limited to 3 minutes per speaker on items not

on the agenda) 4:05-4:10 p.m. Set Agenda for next Meeting

4:10 p.m. Adjourn/Departures

(AND SUCH OTHER MATTERS OF PUBLIC BUSINESS WHICH MAY ARISE)

