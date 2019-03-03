Byers boys to play in 2A Great Eight Thursday

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

BYERS — The Byers boys picked up two wins in the 2A Region 7 Tournament March 1-2 and advanced to the 2A Great Eight at the Budweiser Event Center in Loveland this Thursday.

The 16-6 green-and-white is seeded No. 6 and will take on third-seeded Fowler at 1:15 p.m. March 7. The winner will play either No. 2 Yuma or seventh-seeded Denver Christian in the championship semifinals Friday. The championship game is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday.

A 2A Great Eight bracket is below.

Great 8 2A Boys 2019