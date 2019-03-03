Byers boys to play in 2A Great Eight Thursday

| March 3, 2019

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

BYERS — The Byers boys picked up two wins in the 2A Region 7 Tournament March 1-2 and advanced to the 2A Great Eight at the Budweiser Event Center in Loveland this Thursday.

The 16-6 green-and-white is seeded No. 6 and will take on third-seeded Fowler at 1:15 p.m. March 7. The winner will play either No. 2 Yuma or seventh-seeded Denver Christian in the championship semifinals Friday. The championship game is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday.

A 2A Great Eight bracket is below.

Great 8 2A Boys 2019

Front Page, Local News, Sports Hub, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Byers boys to play in 2A Great Eight Thursday

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor BYERS — The Byers boys picked up two wins inRead More

Indian boys to make regional trip to the Springs

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor AURORA — Wins by the Strasburg boys in the PatriotRead More

  • Press Release: Governor Polis Proclaims March 1 – 7 as Colorado Weights and Measures Week

  • Fourth annual ACT Human Rights Film Festival celebrates human resilience April 5-13

  • Novel 5-minute workout improves blood pressure, may boost brain function

  • Colorado ‘red flag’ gun bill passes first hearing

  • Colorado Legislature OK’s changes to presidential electors

  • Bennett girls to play in Frontier League fifth-place game Saturday

  • March at the DAM: Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection Opens, Last Chance to View Dior: From Paris to the World, Spring Break Fun, Month of Photography Lecture Series and Other Highlights

  • Five Tiger, one Indian to take part in state wrestling tournament

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: