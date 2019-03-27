BOLO injury hit and run

| March 27, 2019

 ADAMS COUNTY – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are asking the public for anyone who may be a witness or have information related to an injury hit and run crash on March 22, 2019

 At approximately 8:35 P.M near 7540 Pecos, a 43 year old man was struck while crossing the roadway.  The only information investigators have is the male party was hit by a red 4 door sedan.  The male pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injuries.

The vehicle was last seen northbound on Pecos at El Paso.  The vehicle should have heavy front end damage and a broken windshield.  If anyone was in the vicinity around that time and may have witnessed the man, or the vehicle, they are asked to contact the Colorado State Patrol as soon as possible.   

Details of the crash itself are not yet available and it is still under investigation.  Anyone with information related to the crash or vehicle is encouraged to call the Colorado State Patrol at: 303-239-4501, reference case # 1D191240.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Front Page, Local News, Weather & Traffic No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

BOLO injury hit and run

 ADAMS COUNTY – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are asking the public for anyoneRead More

First ‘Experience Tourism Naturally’ event at CSU March 27

Colorado State University will host the first Experience Tourism Naturally event on March 27 fromRead More

  • House Finance Committee Approves Bird-Titone Bill to Boost Affordable Housing

  • Colorado Air and Space Port Advisory Board Meeting

  • Colorado State Patrol asking for public assistance locating Good Samaritan

  • State government offices in Denver and suburban counties will open late Thursday

  • Kate Greenberg, Colorado’s new ag commissioner, on climate change and mental health in rural America

  • USDA Under Secretary Bill Northey to speak at CSU Water in the West Symposium

  • CSU Evening with an Author features story of Holocaust survivor March 20

  • DORA to kick off National Consumer Week next week with series of activities

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: