Blizzard: Colorado National Guard activated

The Governor has authorized the activation of Colorado National Guard and verbally declared an emergency due to #COWX. The National Guard working with the State Office of Emergency Management, local county EMS and law enforcement has been activated for search, rescue and life safety operations primarily focused on stranded motorists. Stay home or shelter in place. Do not drive if you don’t have to in these areas. If you are stranded please call 911 and provide dispatch operators with as much information about your location as possible. CDOT and Colorado State Patrol are continuing to assist with this operation.

You should anticipate long closures as we work to clear vehicles. We continue to emphasize that the best place to be is home and off the roads.

Our hearts are heavy for our partners of the Colorado State Patrol today who lost one of their own. Please keep first responders in your thoughts today. We want to thank our partners with the Colorado State Patrol who have been helping to pace traffic around our snow plows which has made their jobs easier and with the tragic news today of the passing of Trooper Daniel Groves near Roggen today, it is a reminder that these brave men and women are working to keep all of us safe every day.

Major closures along I-25 and I-70 to the east through the night. Due to blizzard conditions, high winds and drifting snow, I-25 from Monument to south of Denver will be closed through the night, with possible opening in the morning. I-70 east of Denver to Kansas as well as most roads in the eastern plains will remain closed overnight through mid-day tomorrow. Major challenge tonight is high winds and drifting snow.

Motorists are urged to stay off the roads and stay home through tomorrow morning.