The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Aurora Police Department need your help identifying a bank robber. The bank where the robbery occurred is:

Key Bank

603 Peoria Street

Aurora, Colorado

March 25, 2019, 4:33 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5’4” to 5’5” in height, black hair, brown eyes, a medium build, and tattoos on his neck, forearm, and near his eye. The suspect wore a black baseball hat and black hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect entered the bank, verbally demanded money, threatened a weapon, and fled the bank on foot in a southbound direction.

Please be on the lookout for anyone matching the suspect’s description. Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.

Bank robbery is punishable by a 20-year prison sentence for each offense and increases if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime.

The FBI continues to provide financial institutions with the best practices for security to make them less vulnerable to robberies.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to two thousand dollars ($2,000) by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).

https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/denver/news/press-releases/the-fbi-rocky-mountain-safe-streets-task-force-and-aurora-police-department-need-your-help-identifying-a-bank-robber

