Adams County News – Special Public Hearing on March 20

The Adams County Board of Commissioners will hold a special public hearing on Wednesday, March 20, at 2 p.m. to determine whether to approve a temporary moratorium on local oil and gas permit applications in unincorporated areas of the county. The public hearing will be held at the Government Center, 4430 S. Adams County Pkwy., Brighton, and will also be streamed live on the county’s YouTube channel.

