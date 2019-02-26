Strasburg High School Blood Drive

| February 26, 2019
 
 
 
 

Where: Strasburg High School

When: Friday Mar 1st, 2019

Time: 9 am – 2 pm

Come support Mary, Jersey, and Ashley to Strasburg High School and Donate blood this Friday!!!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Local News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Press Release: Governor Polis Proclaims March 1 – 7 as Colorado Weights and Measures Week

(DENVER) – Gov. Polis has issued a proclamation declaring March 1 – 7 as WeightsRead More

Strasburg High School Blood Drive

        Where: Strasburg High School When: Friday Mar 1st, 2019 Time: 9Read More

  • Indian boys to make regional trip to the Springs

  • Colorado Legislature OK’s changes to presidential electors

  • Bennett girls to play in Frontier League fifth-place game Saturday

  • Byers boys, girls to travel for basketball regionals on Friday

  • Five Tiger, one Indian to take part in state wrestling tournament

  • Statement regarding multistate lawsuit challenging President Trump’s emergency declaration

  • News release: ​Technical issues resolved at Colorado driver license and motor vehicle offices

  • School Threat Assessment Symposium Will Examine Why Kids Kill; How to Deal with Digital Threats

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: