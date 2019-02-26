Strasburg High School Blood Drive
Where: Strasburg High School
When: Friday Mar 1st, 2019
Time: 9 am – 2 pm
Come support Mary, Jersey, and Ashley to Strasburg High School and Donate blood this Friday!!!
