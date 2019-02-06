State government offices in Denver area will close early today

| February 6, 2019

DENVER — State of Colorado government offices in Denver and surrounding suburban counties will close at 2 p.m. due to extreme weather conditions.  

State facilities essential to public health and safety will maintain regular operating schedules and “essential personnel” will maintain regular schedules. 

The Colorado Judicial Branch posts its own information regarding closures and delays related to Colorado’s courthouses and probation offices. Visit www.courts.state.co.us for current information related to courts and probation. The Colorado General Assembly posts daily schedules at www.leg.colorado.gov.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Front Page, Weather & Traffic No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

News Flash Arapahoe County offices and courts will close at 3 p.m. today due to the weather for Arapahoe County CO

Arapahoe County government offices and courts are closing at 3 p.m. today, Wed., Feb. 6,Read More

State government offices in Denver area will close early today

DENVER — State of Colorado government offices in Denver and surrounding suburban counties will closeRead More

  • News release: ​Technical issues resolved at Colorado driver license and motor vehicle offices

  • School Threat Assessment Symposium Will Examine Why Kids Kill; How to Deal with Digital Threats

  • Violent criminal cuts GPS monitor, skips out during Arapahoe trial

  • CORRECTION – DMV News release: Colorado driver license and motor vehicle offices experiencing technical issues

  • National Popular Vote Bill Clears Colorado Senate

  • February SNAP Benefits will be Early for Most Recipients Clients must make them last

  • Greenberg Joins CDA as Commissioner of Agriculture

  • Air traffic controllers warn of possible staffing shortage

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: